Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    II MEF Commanding General Visits New York Stock Exchange [Image 9 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    II MEF Commanding General Visits New York Stock Exchange

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Calvert L. Worth, commanding general of II Marine Expeditionary Force, poses for a photo at the New York Stock Exchange, New York, Nov. 11, 2024. U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Calvert L. Worth, commanding general of II Marine Expeditionary Force, represented the Marine Corps during New York City Veterans Day celebration to honor the service and sacrifice of the nation’s veterans. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jacquilyn Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 14:13
    Photo ID: 8753808
    VIRIN: 241111-M-KV124-3147
    Resolution: 5987x3991
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, II MEF Commanding General Visits New York Stock Exchange [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    II MEF Commanding General Visits New York Stock Exchange
    II MEF Commanding General Visits New York Stock Exchange
    II MEF Commanding General Visits New York Stock Exchange
    II MEF Commanding General Visits New York Stock Exchange
    II MEF Commanding General Visits New York Stock Exchange
    II MEF Commanding General Visits New York Stock Exchange
    II MEF Commanding General Visits New York Stock Exchange
    II MEF Commanding General Visits New York Stock Exchange
    II MEF Commanding General Visits New York Stock Exchange
    II MEF Commanding General Visits New York Stock Exchange
    II MEF Commanding General Visits New York Stock Exchange

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    New York
    Veterans Day
    New York Stock Exchange
    History
    II MEF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download