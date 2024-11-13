II MEF Commanding General Visits New York Stock Exchange

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Calvert L. Worth, center, commanding general of II Marine Expeditionary Force, strikes a gavel at the New York Stock Exchange, New York, Nov. 11, 2024. U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Calvert L. Worth, commanding general of II Marine Expeditionary Force, represented the Marine Corps during New York City Veterans Day celebration to honor the service and sacrifice of the nation’s veterans. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jacquilyn Davis)