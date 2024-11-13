Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chaplain Maj. Christopher Grizzle, Sgt. First Class Travis Kennedy, Sgt. Luther Derricks, and Sgt. Tyslyn Cephus, all Soldiers of the 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, attended the Thompson Elementary School Veteran's Day Assembly, November 8, 2024, in Tacoma, Washington. Grizzle and Derricks participated in the assembly as flag bearers, and Grizzle spoke to students about the Army's diversity and wide range of opportunities. The 593d ESC was previously aligned with Thompson Elementary School through the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Community Connector program, which creates opportunities for the Rest Assured team to focus on all aspects of service, on and off the installation. (Portions of this photo have been masked for privacy reasons.)