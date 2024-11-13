Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thompson Elementary School Veteran's Day Assembly [Image 9 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Thompson Elementary School Veteran's Day Assembly

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class P. Behringer 

    593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Chaplain Maj. Christopher Grizzle, Sgt. First Class Travis Kennedy, Sgt. Luther Derricks, and Sgt. Tyslyn Cephus, all Soldiers of the 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, attended the Thompson Elementary School Veteran's Day Assembly, November 8, 2024, in Tacoma, Washington. Grizzle and Derricks participated in the assembly as flag bearers, and Grizzle spoke to students about the Army's diversity and wide range of opportunities. The 593d ESC was previously aligned with Thompson Elementary School through the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Community Connector program, which creates opportunities for the Rest Assured team to focus on all aspects of service, on and off the installation. (Portions of this photo have been masked for privacy reasons.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 12:24
    Photo ID: 8753381
    VIRIN: 241108-A-HL390-1389
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thompson Elementary School Veteran's Day Assembly [Image 17 of 17], by SFC P. Behringer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Thompson Elementary School Veteran's Day Assembly
    Thompson Elementary School Veteran's Day Assembly
    Thompson Elementary School Veteran's Day Assembly
    Thompson Elementary School Veteran's Day Assembly
    Thompson Elementary School Veteran's Day Assembly
    Thompson Elementary School Veteran's Day Assembly
    Thompson Elementary School Veteran's Day Assembly
    Thompson Elementary School Veteran's Day Assembly
    Thompson Elementary School Veteran's Day Assembly
    Thompson Elementary School Veteran's Day Assembly
    Thompson Elementary School Veteran's Day Assembly
    Thompson Elementary School Veteran's Day Assembly
    Thompson Elementary School Veteran's Day Assembly
    Thompson Elementary School Veteran's Day Assembly
    Thompson Elementary School Veteran's Day Assembly
    Thompson Elementary School Veteran's Day Assembly
    Thompson Elementary School Veteran's Day Assembly

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mentorship
    Tacoma
    making a difference
    community connector
    Veteran's Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download