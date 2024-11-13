Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th AF Legal team hosts cultural exchange with ROKAF [Image 5 of 5]

    7th AF Legal team hosts cultural exchange with ROKAF

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea paralegal teams, pose for a group photo during the annual legal friendship day at Osan Air Base, ROK, Nov. 7, 2024. The friendship day has occurred almost every year for the past 20 years to help strengthen the alliance between the US and ROK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 01:36
    Photo ID: 8752501
    VIRIN: 241107-F-OS776-1157
    Resolution: 5668x3280
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    This work, 7th AF Legal team hosts cultural exchange with ROKAF [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Christopher Tam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    paralegal
    staff judge advocate
    We Go Together
    7thAF
    OsanAB
    51stFW

