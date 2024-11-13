7th AF Legal team hosts cultural exchange with ROKAF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea paralegal teams, pose for a group photo during the annual legal friendship day at Osan Air Base, ROK, Nov. 7, 2024. The friendship day has occurred almost every year for the past 20 years to help strengthen the alliance between the US and ROK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)