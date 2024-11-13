7th AF Legal team hosts cultural exchange with ROKAF

U.S. Air Force Col. Reagan Beaton, 7th Air Force staff judge advocate, accepts a gift from Republic of Korea Air Force Col. Su Dong Lee, Headquarters ROKAF staff judge advocate, during the annual legal friendship day at Osan Air Base, ROK, Nov. 7, 2024. Service members of the U.S. and ROK have stood together for more than 70 years maintaining the Armistice and setting the conditions for stability and prosperity in the ROK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)
|11.07.2024
|11.14.2024 01:36
|8752500
|241107-F-OS776-1131
|4323x3531
|1.03 MB
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|1
|0
