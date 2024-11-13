Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th AF Legal team hosts cultural exchange with ROKAF [Image 4 of 5]

    7th AF Legal team hosts cultural exchange with ROKAF

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Reagan Beaton, 7th Air Force staff judge advocate, accepts a gift from Republic of Korea Air Force Col. Su Dong Lee, Headquarters ROKAF staff judge advocate, during the annual legal friendship day at Osan Air Base, ROK, Nov. 7, 2024. Service members of the U.S. and ROK have stood together for more than 70 years maintaining the Armistice and setting the conditions for stability and prosperity in the ROK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 01:36
    VIRIN: 241107-F-OS776-1131
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    This work, 7th AF Legal team hosts cultural exchange with ROKAF [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Christopher Tam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    paralegal
    staff judge advocate
    We Go Together
    7thAF
    OsanAB
    51stFW

