Hurricane Milton Response

Jeffry Fritsma, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employee from the Detroit District talks to resident about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Blue Roof Program ata home in Sarasota, Florida. Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by USACE for FEMA. The mission’s purpose is to provide homeowners in disaster areas with blue-colored, fiber-reinforced sheeting to temporarily cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can be made for permanent repairs. This is a free service for homeowners. (USACE photo by Mark Rankin)