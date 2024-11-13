Hurricane Milton Response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jeffry Fritsma, from the Detroit District collects measurements for a home in Sarasota, Florida that qualified for a Blue Roof. Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by USACE for FEMA. The mission’s purpose is to provide homeowners in disaster areas with blue-colored, fiber-reinforced sheeting to temporarily cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can be made for permanent repairs. This is a free service for homeowners. (USACE photo by Mark Rankin)