Hurricane Milton Response

Jeffry Fritsma, from the Detroit District collects measurements for a home in Sarasota, Florida that qualified for a Blue Roof. Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by USACE for FEMA. The mission’s purpose is to provide homeowners in disaster areas with blue-colored, fiber-reinforced sheeting to temporarily cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can be made for permanent repairs. This is a free service for homeowners. (USACE photo by Mark Rankin)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 22:46
|Photo ID:
|8752356
|VIRIN:
|241106-A-BO243-2180
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|6.78 MB
|Location:
|SARASOTA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
