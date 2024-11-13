Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Milton Response [Image 1 of 2]

    Hurricane Milton Response

    SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Jeffry Fritsma, from the Detroit District collects measurements for a home in Sarasota, Florida that qualified for a Blue Roof. Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by USACE for FEMA. The mission’s purpose is to provide homeowners in disaster areas with blue-colored, fiber-reinforced sheeting to temporarily cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can be made for permanent repairs. This is a free service for homeowners. (USACE photo by Mark Rankin)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 22:46
    Photo ID: 8752356
    VIRIN: 241106-A-BO243-2180
    Location: SARASOTA, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Hurricane Milton Response [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Detroit District
    Hurricane Milton
    Milton24

