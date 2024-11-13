Joshua Cunningham, a Quality Assurance Remote Assessor from the Little Rock District logs assignments. Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) for FEMA. The goal of the Blue Roof program is to provide homeowners in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced, industrial-strength sheeting to protect storm-damaged roofs until homeowners can make permanent repairs.
|10.25.2024
|11.13.2024 22:46
|8752353
|241025-A-BO243-1088
|4032x3024
|1.71 MB
|SARASOTA, FLORIDA, US
|2
|0
This work, Hurricane Milton Response [Image 3 of 3], by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.