    Hurricane Milton Response [Image 2 of 3]

    Hurricane Milton Response

    SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Jennifer Laidlaw, a Quality Assurance Lead from the Omaha District inputs data in to a computer at the Emergency Field Office in Sarasota, Fla. Omaha District has more than 65 employees on the Hurricane Milton Blue Roof mission. Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by USACE for FEMA. The mission’s purpose is to provide homeowners in disaster areas with blue-colored, fiber-reinforced sheeting to temporarily cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can be made for permanent repairs. This is a free service for homeowners. (USACE photo by Mark Rankin)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 22:46
    Photo ID: 8752354
    VIRIN: 241106-A-BO243-3413
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 6.62 MB
    Location: SARASOTA, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Milton Response [Image 3 of 3], by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Omaha District
    Jacksonville District
    Hurricane Milton
    Milton24

