A Coast Guard color guard presents colors during the commissioning ceremony for Coast Guard Air Station Ventura, at Naval Base Ventura in Point Mugu, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024. The ribbon-cutting and commissioning ceremony marked the establishment of the newest Coast Guard air station in 25 years. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Loumania Stewart.