Coast Guard Cmdr. Amanda Sardone, commanding officer, Coast Guard Air Station Ventura, speaks during Air Station Ventura's commissioning ceremony at Naval Base Ventura County in Point Mugu, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024. The ribbon-cutting and commissioning ceremony marked the establishment of the newest Coast Guard air station in 25 years. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class J.J. Huggins.