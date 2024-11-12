Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Adm. Jeffrey “Caesar” Czerewko visits Naval Station Newport, R.I. [Image 5 of 5]

    Rear Adm. Jeffrey “Caesar” Czerewko visits Naval Station Newport, R.I.

    UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Photo by William Dodge 

    Center for Service Support

    NEWPORT, R.I. -- Rear Adm. Jeffrey “Caesar” Czerewko addresses students, faculty, and staff at the Senior Enlisted Academy (SEA) Nov. 7, 2024, at Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island. The SEA is the Navy’s only professional military education institution dedicated to senior enlisted personnel, focusing on management, leadership, national security and physical fitness. (U.S. Navy photo by Brett Dodge)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Jeffrey “Caesar” Czerewko visits Naval Station Newport, R.I. [Image 5 of 5], by William Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Station Newport
    Naval Education and Training Command (NETC)
    Senior Enlisted Academy (SEA)
    Center for Service Support (CSS)
    Rear Admiral Jeffrey Czerewko

