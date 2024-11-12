Rear Adm. Jeffrey “Caesar” Czerewko visits Naval Station Newport, R.I.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NEWPORT, R.I. -- Rear Adm. Jeffrey “Caesar” Czerewko addresses students, faculty, and staff at the Senior Enlisted Academy (SEA) Nov. 7, 2024, at Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island. The SEA is the Navy’s only professional military education institution dedicated to senior enlisted personnel, focusing on management, leadership, national security and physical fitness. (U.S. Navy photo by Brett Dodge)