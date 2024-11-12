Fort Drum Soldiers speak with employers and industry representatives about future job opportunities Nov. 11 during the Career and Education Fair inside the Peak. More than 90 employers and 30 educational institutions and veteran support organizations attended the quarterly event hosted by the Fort Drum Transition Assistance Program and the Fort Drum Education Center. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
Fort Drum Soldiers, family members planning for the future at Career and Education Fair
