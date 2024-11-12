Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum Soldiers, family members planning for the future at Career and Education Fair [Image 1 of 3]

    Fort Drum Soldiers, family members planning for the future at Career and Education Fair

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Fort Drum Soldiers explore educational opportunities with representatives from dozens of academic institutions in attendance Nov. 13 at the Career and Education Fair inside the Peak. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 13:53
    Photo ID: 8751219
    VIRIN: 241113-A-XX986-1001
    Resolution: 2981x2530
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Drum Transition Assistance Program
    Fort Drum Education Center

