    BACH Commander Receives Trophy [Image 2 of 2]

    BACH Commander Receives Trophy

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Hopkinsville Military Affairs Committee Director Shannon Lane presented BACH Commander Col. Sam Preston with a Chili Cookoff Trophy following the MAC meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 6 held at Valor Hall, Oak Grove, Kentucky. BACH’s Chili team won first place out of 31 teams in this year’s cookoff. Thank you to the Hopkinsville community for embracing Fort Campbell Soldiers, Retirees, and their families.

