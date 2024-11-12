BACH Commander Receives Trophy

Hopkinsville Military Affairs Committee Director Shannon Lane presented BACH Commander Col. Sam Preston with a Chili Cookoff Trophy following the MAC meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 6 held at Valor Hall, Oak Grove, Kentucky. BACH’s Chili team won first place out of 31 teams in this year’s cookoff. Thank you to the Hopkinsville community for embracing Fort Campbell Soldiers, Retirees, and their families.
