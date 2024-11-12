Cpt. Gregory Richter, BACH Chief of Army Public Health Nursing, shares public health nursing educational materials offered to the Fort Campbell community to Col. Edward and Angela Burke after the Fort Campbell Town Hall, Wednesday, Nov. 6 held at the USO Fort Campbell Bldg. To view the Fort Campbell Town Hall community update, visit the slides at https://home.army.mil/campbell/community-town-hall
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 09:01
|Photo ID:
|8750356
|VIRIN:
|241106-D-DQ133-1001
|Resolution:
|3594x2695
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Hometown:
|HOPKINSVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BACH Promotes at Info Exchange [Image 2 of 2], by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.