BACH Promotes at Info Exchange

Cpt. Gregory Richter, BACH Chief of Army Public Health Nursing, shares public health nursing educational materials offered to the Fort Campbell community to Col. Edward and Angela Burke after the Fort Campbell Town Hall, Wednesday, Nov. 6 held at the USO Fort Campbell Bldg. To view the Fort Campbell Town Hall community update, visit the slides at https://home.army.mil/campbell/community-town-hall