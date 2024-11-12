Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa's Capt. Cooperman Hosts RADM Sawamura Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF), Surgeon General [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa's Capt. Cooperman Hosts RADM Sawamura Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF), Surgeon General

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.29.2024

    Photo by Isaac Savitz 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa

    RADM Sawamura Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF), Surgeon General meets with Capt. Kathleen Cooperman at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa during Operation Keen Sword 25 exercise.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 02:13
    Photo ID: 8750025
    VIRIN: 241029-N-TW242-1015
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 394.26 KB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa's Capt. Cooperman Hosts RADM Sawamura Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF), Surgeon General [Image 6 of 6], by Isaac Savitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa's Capt. Cooperman Hosts RADM Sawamura Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF), Surgeon General
    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa's Capt. Cooperman Hosts RADM Sawamura Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF), Surgeon General
    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa's Capt. Cooperman Hosts RADM Sawamura Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF), Surgeon General
    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa's Capt. Cooperman Hosts RADM Sawamura Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF), Surgeon General
    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa's Capt. Cooperman Hosts RADM Sawamura Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF), Surgeon General
    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa's Capt. Cooperman Hosts RADM Sawamura Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF), Surgeon General

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #ThisIsNavyMedicine #NavyMedicine #USNavy #NavalMedicalForcesPacific #KeenSword #USJapanAllianc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download