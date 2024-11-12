241107-N-FA353-1102 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 7, 2024) - Japan Minister of Defense NAKATANI Gen speaks to Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet and service members assigned to Commander, Naval Forces Japan/Navy Region Japan during a meeting onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Nov. 7, 2024. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 22:45
|Photo ID:
|8749916
|VIRIN:
|241107-N-FA353-1102
|Resolution:
|6169x4113
|Size:
|8.21 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Japan Minister of Defense Visits U.S. 7th Fleet [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.