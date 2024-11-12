Japan Minister of Defense Visits U.S. 7th Fleet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241107-N-FA353-1105 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 7, 2024) - Japan Minister of Defense NAKATANI Gen speaks to Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet and service members assigned to Commander, Naval Forces Japan/Navy Region Japan during a meeting onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Nov. 7, 2024. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)