    Japan Minister of Defense Visits U.S. 7th Fleet [Image 4 of 6]

    Japan Minister of Defense Visits U.S. 7th Fleet

    JAPAN

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Belen Saldana 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    241107-N-FA353-1105 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 7, 2024) - Japan Minister of Defense NAKATANI Gen speaks to Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet and service members assigned to Commander, Naval Forces Japan/Navy Region Japan during a meeting onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Nov. 7, 2024. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)

