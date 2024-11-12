Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Annual Fort Monroe Veterans Day Parade [Image 8 of 8]

    First Annual Fort Monroe Veterans Day Parade

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    FORT MONROE, Va. (November 9, 2024) Historical Re-enactors in period specific uniform and historic vehicles participate in the first annual Veterans Day Parade and Celebration onboard Fort Monroe, Virginia. The parade was jointly organized by the Fort Monroe Authority, City of Hampton, and the National Park Service’s Fort Monroe National Monument. Contingents of servicemembers from Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, Fort Eustis and Langley Air Force Base also marched in the parade among other community organizations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 22:40
    Photo ID: 8749911
    VIRIN: 241109-N-TG517-4207
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, First Annual Fort Monroe Veterans Day Parade [Image 8 of 8], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Veterans Day Parade
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

