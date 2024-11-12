First Annual Fort Monroe Veterans Day Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT MONROE, Va. (November 9, 2024) Historical Re-enactors in period specific uniform and historic vehicles participate in the first annual Veterans Day Parade and Celebration onboard Fort Monroe, Virginia. The parade was jointly organized by the Fort Monroe Authority, City of Hampton, and the National Park Service’s Fort Monroe National Monument. Contingents of servicemembers from Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, Fort Eustis and Langley Air Force Base also marched in the parade among other community organizations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).