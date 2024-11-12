CFAS attends JMSDF Sasebo District’s 71st Founding Anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Vice Adm. Tateki Tawara, JMSDF Sasebo District commandant, speaks during the JMSDF Sasebo District’s 71st founding anniversary ceremony at the JMSDF Sasebo District Hirase Gymnasium in Sasebo, Japan Nov. 8, 2024. JMSDF Sasebo District is collocated with Commander, Fleet Activities, Sasebo and is responsible for providing security and defense, disaster response, and logistical support to the JMSDF fleet in its area of responsibility which encompasses Japan’s southwestern territorial waters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)