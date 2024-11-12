Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAS attends JMSDF Sasebo District’s 71st Founding Anniversary [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CFAS attends JMSDF Sasebo District’s 71st Founding Anniversary

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Vice Adm. Tateki Tawara, JMSDF Sasebo District commandant, speaks during the JMSDF Sasebo District’s 71st founding anniversary ceremony at the JMSDF Sasebo District Hirase Gymnasium in Sasebo, Japan Nov. 8, 2024. JMSDF Sasebo District is collocated with Commander, Fleet Activities, Sasebo and is responsible for providing security and defense, disaster response, and logistical support to the JMSDF fleet in its area of responsibility which encompasses Japan’s southwestern territorial waters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 20:12
    Photo ID: 8749589
    VIRIN: 241108-N-II719-2009
    Resolution: 5052x3609
    Size: 9.67 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS attends JMSDF Sasebo District’s 71st Founding Anniversary [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAS attends JMSDF Sasebo District’s 71st Founding Anniversary
    CFAS attends JMSDF Sasebo District’s 71st Founding Anniversary
    CFAS attends JMSDF Sasebo District’s 71st Founding Anniversary
    CFAS attends JMSDF Sasebo District’s 71st Founding Anniversary
    CFAS attends JMSDF Sasebo District’s 71st Founding Anniversary

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CFAS
    jmsdf
    meeting
    partnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download