    JMSDF Higashiyama Park Memorial [Image 9 of 10]

    JMSDF Higashiyama Park Memorial

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) members bow in front of the maritime defenders’ memorial during a ceremony at Higashiyama Park Cemetery in Sasebo, Japan, Nov. 8, 2024. The annual ceremony was held by the JMSDF Sasebo District to commemorate JMSDF members who have died in the line of duty. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    This work, JMSDF Higashiyama Park Memorial [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    memorial
    CFAS
    jmsdf
    partnership

