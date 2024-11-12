JMSDF Higashiyama Park Memorial

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo lays a flower in front of the maritime defenders’ memorial during a ceremony at Higashiyama Park Cemetery in Sasebo, Japan, Nov. 8, 2024. The annual ceremony was held by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Sasebo (JMSDF) District to commemorate JMSDF members who have died in the line of duty. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)