Army Reserve leader honors Veterans at P3 breakfast

    BORDENTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Salvatore Ottaviano 

    99th Readiness Division

    Command Sgt. Maj. Corey A. Thompson, command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, took part in the Veterans Recognition Breakfast hosted Nov. 7 in Bordentown, New Jersey, by Manheim Auto Auction. Manheim is part of the Army Reserve’s Private Public Partnership Program, which collaborates with organizations that can assist Army Reserve Soldiers and veterans with civilian employment opportunities. (U.S. Army photo by Mr Salvatore Ottaviano, 99th RD Public Affairs)

    P3
    Army Reserve
    Manheim
    Private Public Partnership
    99th Readiness Division
    Corey A. Thompson

