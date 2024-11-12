Army Reserve leader honors Veterans at P3 breakfast

Photo By Sgt. Salvatore Ottaviano | Command Sgt. Maj. Corey A. Thompson, command sergeant major of the U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Salvatore Ottaviano | Command Sgt. Maj. Corey A. Thompson, command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, took part in the Veterans Recognition Breakfast hosted Nov. 7 in Bordentown, New Jersey, by Manheim Auto Auction. Manheim is part of the Army Reserve’s Private Public Partnership Program, which collaborates with organizations that can assist Army Reserve Soldiers and veterans with civilian employment opportunities. (U.S. Army photo by Mr Salvatore Ottaviano, 99th RD Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

BORDENTOWN, N.J. – “"We can't build a house without a foundation, and it is our veterans who are the foundation on which we serve,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Corey A. Thompson during the Veterans Recognition Breakfast hosted here Nov. 7 by Manheim Auto Auction.



Manheim is part of the Army Reserve’s Private Public Partnership Program, which collaborates with organizations that can assist Army Reserve Soldiers and veterans with civilian employment opportunities.



Statistically, more than 87 percent of Army Reserve Soldiers integrate military service with their civilian careers.



“The quality of Army Reserve Soldiers is unmatched,” said Thompson, who serves as command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division. “They specialize in high-tech fields like cyber and engineering, and many hold bachelor’s degrees in specialized fields.”



Established as a wholesale vehicle auction operation in 1945, Manheim has evolved into a substantial industry, providing 166,000 people with career support through training and employment skills that benefit people who stay or re-enter the workforce.



“As you can see, we have good group of veterans who work here,” said Mindy Newman, HR business partner and senior manager at Manheim. “We host this Veterans Recognition every year to thank our veteran employees for their service and sacrifice to their country.”



Through partnerships with organizations offering job opportunities – and a nationwide network of corporate, profit, non-profit, and academic partners – the P3 Program continues to increase its efforts to connect Soldiers with internship, employment, and education opportunities.



"Some sergeant once said, ‘The thing that builds cohesive teams is sharing of the suffering,’ because you build that bond,” said Thompson. “I continue to stay in uniform to serve because working with the Soldiers and the veterans, with the connection that we have – there’s nothing like it, really nothing like it.”



To find out more about the P3 Program, visit https://www.usar.army.mil/P3/