The Buffalo District held a Toledo Dredged Material Management Plan (DMMP) roundtable bringing together partners, stakeholders, and sponsors to explore ideas for dredged material placement and beneficial use of dredged material from Toledo Harbor, Toledo, Ohio, Nov. 6, 2024.
Maintaining safe and navigable harbors like these throughout the Great Lakes is critical to the local, regional, and National economy. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 11:32
|Photo ID:
|8748486
|VIRIN:
|241106-A-VR700-1001
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|TOLEDO, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Toledo Dredged Material Management Plan Roundtable [Image 4 of 4], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.