Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Toledo Dredged Material Management Plan Roundtable [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Toledo Dredged Material Management Plan Roundtable

    TOLEDO, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The Buffalo District held a Toledo Dredged Material Management Plan (DMMP) roundtable bringing together partners, stakeholders, and sponsors to explore ideas for dredged material placement and beneficial use of dredged material from Toledo Harbor, Toledo, Ohio, Nov. 6, 2024.
    Maintaining safe and navigable harbors like these throughout the Great Lakes is critical to the local, regional, and National economy. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 11:32
    Photo ID: 8748486
    VIRIN: 241106-A-VR700-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: TOLEDO, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Toledo Dredged Material Management Plan Roundtable [Image 4 of 4], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Toledo Dredged Material Management Plan Roundtable
    Toledo Dredged Material Management Plan Roundtable
    Toledo Dredged Material Management Plan Roundtable
    Toledo Dredged Material Management Plan Roundtable

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Dredging
    Corps of Engineers
    Toledo
    Buffalo District
    DMMP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download