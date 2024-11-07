Toledo Dredged Material Management Plan Roundtable

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Buffalo District held a Toledo Dredged Material Management Plan (DMMP) roundtable bringing together partners, stakeholders, and sponsors to explore ideas for dredged material placement and beneficial use of dredged material from Toledo Harbor, Toledo, Ohio, Nov. 6, 2024.

Maintaining safe and navigable harbors like these throughout the Great Lakes is critical to the local, regional, and National economy. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)