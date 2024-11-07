USAFA Rugby vs Wyoming 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Cadets Jack Brown and Ethan Schlundt run the ball during the rugby club game against the University of Wyoming at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Oct. 25, 2024. Air Force defeated Wyoming 86-10. (U.S. Air Force photo/Adalyn Greene)