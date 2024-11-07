Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Rugby vs Wyoming 2024 [Image 12 of 13]

    USAFA Rugby vs Wyoming 2024

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Adalyn Greene 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Cadet Micah Frigaard throws the ball to William Fricke during the rugby club game against the University of Wyoming at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Oct. 25, 2024. Air Force defeated Wyoming 86-10. (U.S. Air Force photo/Adalyn Greene)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 11:25
    Photo ID: 8748456
    VIRIN: 241025-F-IU057-1005
    Resolution: 4700x3137
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Air Force Academy
    Rugby
    USAFA

