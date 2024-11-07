Shining Star 25 Joint Bilateral Live Fire Exercise with Japanese Air Self Defense Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MCGREGOR RANGE COMPLEX, New Mexico -- Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, out of Okinawa, Japan participate in a bilateral live-fire exercise with Japan Air Self-Defense Force Western Air Defense Missile Group to enhance integrated joint and bilateral air defense capabilities while also validating Patriot surface-to-air missile systems Nov. 9, 2024. Operation Shining Star is an annual training exercise where U.S. and Japan Air Defense experts execute simultaneous live fires of their own Patriot Air Defense missile systems to enhance mutual understanding of each country's tactics, communication protocols, procedures and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)