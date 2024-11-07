Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shining Star 25 Joint Bilateral Live Fire Exercise with Japanese Air Self Defense Force [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Shining Star 25 Joint Bilateral Live Fire Exercise with Japanese Air Self Defense Force

    MCGREGOR RANGE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2024

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    MCGREGOR RANGE COMPLEX, New Mexico -- Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, out of Okinawa, Japan participate in a bilateral live-fire exercise with Japan Air Self-Defense Force Western Air Defense Missile Group to enhance integrated joint and bilateral air defense capabilities while also validating Patriot surface-to-air missile systems Nov. 9, 2024. Operation Shining Star is an annual training exercise where U.S. and Japan Air Defense experts execute simultaneous live fires of their own Patriot Air Defense missile systems to enhance mutual understanding of each country's tactics, communication protocols, procedures and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 01:41
    Photo ID: 8747802
    VIRIN: 241109-A-TR140-2581
    Resolution: 2229x3344
    Size: 4.95 MB
    Location: MCGREGOR RANGE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shining Star 25 Joint Bilateral Live Fire Exercise with Japanese Air Self Defense Force [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shining Star 25 Joint Bilateral Live Fire Exercise with Japanese Air Self Defense Force
    Shining Star 25 Joint Bilateral Live Fire Exercise with Japanese Air Self Defense Force
    Shining Star 25 Joint Bilateral Live Fire Exercise with Japanese Air Self Defense Force
    Shining Star 25 Joint Bilateral Live Fire Exercise with Japanese Air Self Defense Force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    94th AAMDC
    38th ADA BDE
    Shining Star
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ShiningStar25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download