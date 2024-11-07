Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Legacy of Service: Retracing Marine Corps Footsteps [Image 2 of 2]

    A Legacy of Service: Retracing Marine Corps Footsteps

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego         

    Courtesy photo of Capt. Gary L. Bringham who served as a drill instructor at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, from 1962 to 1965—a role that left a lasting impression on him and his family. The Bringham family toured the depot to learn more about his role as a drill instructor and the significance of training recruits. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 11.11.2024 22:31
    Photo ID: 8747650
    VIRIN: 241024-M-XX001-1002
    Resolution: 614x598
    Size: 70.45 KB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Legacy
    Veterans
    Drill Instructor
    Feature Story
    MCRDSD

