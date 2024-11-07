A Legacy of Service: Retracing Marine Corps Footsteps

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Courtesy photo of Capt. Gary L. Bringham who served as a drill instructor at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, from 1962 to 1965—a role that left a lasting impression on him and his family. The Bringham family toured the depot to learn more about his role as a drill instructor and the significance of training recruits. (Courtesy Photo)