A Legacy of Service: Retracing Marine Corps Footsteps

Photo By Cpl. Alexander Devereux | Terry Bringham, the son Capt. Gary L. Bringham tours the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego Command Museum at MCRD San Diego, California, Oct. 21, 2024. From 1962 to 1965, Gary Bringham served as a drill instructor at MCRD San Diego before commissioning and retiring as a captain. The Bringham family toured the depot to learn more about his role as a drill instructor and the significance of training recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux)

On a sunny October afternoon, Dustin and Terry Bringham watched in quiet reflection as Marines of India Company marched across the parade deck, preparing for their upcoming graduation. For the first time, they were walking the same ground where their grandfather and father, Capt. Gary L. Bringham, had once trained recruits nearly 70 years ago as a Drill Instructor. This visit held special weight for them; only six months earlier, Capt. Bringham had passed away at the age of 89.



As they shared photos and stories, Dustin and Terry felt the enduring spirit of their grandfather and the Marine Corps surrounding them, linking together generations of service and sacrifice.



"It’s been a really cool experience for us,” said Dustin. "The Marines have been very accommodating, and it’s unique to see firsthand where my grandfather was training almost 70 years ago.”



Capt. Bringham’s career, spanning the Korean War through Vietnam, exemplified the core values of honor, integrity, and discipline. He joined the Corps in 1951, serving with tank battalions before becoming a drill instructor at MCRD San Diego from 1962 to 1965—a role that left a lasting impression on him and his family.



"He was most proud of being a DI," his son Terry noted."It was his hardest duty station, balancing training recruits and raising a family, but the values he passed down shaped our lives.”



Walking the Depot, Dustin and Terry imagined their father and grandfather leading recruits, instilling values that define the Marine Corps.



“Visiting this place makes his stories a little more real. I’m reminded of what my grandfather experienced and how I want to honor that legacy,” Dustin said.



Sgt. Maj. John Miller, Regimental Sergeant Major at MCRD San Diego, emphasized the significance of Capt. Bringham’s legacy. "The legacy of those who have gone before us, like Capt. Bringham, will never be forgotten,” he said. “Drill instructors in the 1960s were relentless, hard chargers. Today’s DI’s carry that same spirit, refining their methods to create the best Marines possible.”



As they stood by the Drill Instructor Monument, Dustin and Terry felt the weight of Capt. Bringham’s legacy, a commitment he had lived by and passed down to them.



"We’ve seen photos of my grandfather in the same places we’re standing today. It’s incredible to feel that connection and know his legacy lives on,” Dustin shared.



The Bringham family left MCRD San Diego having not only retraced their patriarch’s footsteps but with a deeper appreciation for the Marine Corps' enduring traditions. With each new generation, the legacy of Capt. Gary L. Bringham continues to live on, etched into the history of the Corps and embodied by every Marine who steps onto the yellow footprints. Some may question whether this generation has the aptitude to serve in the United States Marine Corps and the grit to fight and win our nation’s battles. This generation absolutely does, and they are already proving it.