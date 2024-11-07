PATTAYA, Thailand—Civilian mariners assigned to expeditionary fast transport ship USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF 9), receive a tour of the school during a community outreach event at the Learning Center of the Human Help Network Foundation in Pattaya, Thailand, Nov. 7, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady T. Fontana)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2024 20:50
|Photo ID:
|8747582
|VIRIN:
|241107-N-IX266-2004
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.08 MB
|Location:
|PATTAYA, TH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MSC Far East, USNS City of Bismarck Visit Learning Center in Thailand [Image 4 of 4], by Grady Fontana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
