    MSC Far East, USNS City of Bismarck Visit Learning Center in Thailand [Image 4 of 4]

    MSC Far East, USNS City of Bismarck Visit Learning Center in Thailand

    PATTAYA, THAILAND

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Grady Fontana 

    Military Sealift Command Far East

    PATTAYA, Thailand—Civilian mariners assigned to expeditionary fast transport ship USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF 9), receive a tour of the school during a community outreach event at the Learning Center of the Human Help Network Foundation in Pattaya, Thailand, Nov. 7, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady T. Fontana)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.11.2024 20:50
    Photo ID: 8747582
    VIRIN: 241107-N-IX266-2004
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.08 MB
    Location: PATTAYA, TH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSC Far East, USNS City of Bismarck Visit Learning Center in Thailand [Image 4 of 4], by Grady Fontana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

