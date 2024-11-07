MSC Far East, USNS City of Bismarck Visit Learning Center in Thailand

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PATTAYA, Thailand—Civilian mariners assigned to expeditionary fast transport ship USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF 9), receive a tour of the school during a community outreach event at the Learning Center of the Human Help Network Foundation in Pattaya, Thailand, Nov. 7, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady T. Fontana)