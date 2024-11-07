MSC Far East, USNS City of Bismarck Visit Learning Center in Thailand

Members of Military Sealift Command (MSC) Far East and civilian mariners assigned to expeditionary fast transport ship USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF 9) visited the Learning Center of the Human Help Network Foundation in Pattaya, Thailand, to interact with children during a community outreach event, Nov. 7, 2024.



City of Bismarck is in Thailand conducting routine maintenance and supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet.



While the ship was under maintenance, the team travelled to the Learning Center for a day of fun and games with the children, which was facilitated by Navy League Siam in Pattaya.



“These kids are wonderful,” said Chris D. Rice, ordinary seaman, City of Bismarck. “I love playing with these kids. Everyone one seems so joyous, and the kids are really enjoying themselves. You can sense it.”



The learning center is a non-governmental organization and hosts about 85 children a day from neighboring nations, whose parents are day laborers in the Kingdom of Thailand.



The event was Rice’s first experience interacting with the community. He has been with MSC for seven months and looks forward to participating in more outreach events.



“I volunteered to come out to the center because it gives me a chance to see what other parts of Thailand are like,” said Rice, who was an eight-year U.S. Navy veteran. “This also allows me to have meaningful interactions with the local people.”



For civilian mariner Colin B. Smith, who is chief mate of City of Bismarck, he sensed the appreciation from the kids and recommends everyone aboard MSC ships take the opportunity to immerse themselves with the local community.



“At least do one outreach event, if you can,” said Smith. “This event is probably the best thing that I’ve done since being in Thailand. You get to meet the people of Thailand and not just interact with those on the working in the service sector.”



The event not only showcased the spirit of solidarity between differing cultures but also highlighted the significance of fostering connections beyond geographical boundaries. The team laughed and cheered with the children while playing games, dancing and sharing language exchanges.



“You can see how happy they are from their big smiles,” said Caecilia Lana Cheajangchin, Learning Center volunteer English teacher. “Here, you see them running to the Sailors and giving them big hugs.”



According to the, Cheajangchin, the biggest contribution visitors can make is the simple interaction with the children through conversation in English. Interaction with foreigners is so important. It helps build their vocabulary and confidence; it significantly influences their future opportunities.



However, the benefit is twofold, and not just for the children.



“Having civilian mariners volunteer has a profound effect on both the kids and the individual volunteer,” said U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jamil A. Khan, chaplain, MSC Far East. “It challenges them to step outside of their comfort zones, develop new skills, and increases their empathy toward others. I truly believe that many of these children—and civilian mariners—will carry the memories of the community outreach event with them forever.”



MSC Far East supports the U.S. 7th Fleet and ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific Region are manned, trained, and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to warfighters, both at sea and on shore.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2024, MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, with a workforce that includes approximately 6,000 Civil Service Mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 1,400 active duty and Reserve military personnel.

