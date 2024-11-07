Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Salute to Veterans ceremony [Image 1 of 11]

    2024 Salute to Veterans ceremony

    OXON HILL, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Current and former members of the 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard, gathered for the 2024 Salute to Veterans ceremony at National Harbor’s Spirit Park, Oxon Hill, Md., Nov. 8, 2024. Since Sept.,11, 2001, the D.C. Air National Guard’s Aerospace Control Alert (ACA) mission has protected the skies above the National Capital Region 24/7, a permanent monument pays tribute to the Airmen responsible for it. Ceremony speakers included Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Interim Commanding General of the D.C. National Guard, and Mr. Jon M. Peterson, Chief Executive Officer of Peterson Companies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.11.2024 19:34
    Photo ID: 8747482
    VIRIN: 241108-F-PL327-7367
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.65 MB
    Location: OXON HILL, MARYLAND, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Salute to Veterans ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

