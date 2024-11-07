Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Current and former members of the 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard, gathered for the 2024 Salute to Veterans ceremony at National Harbor’s Spirit Park, Oxon Hill, Md., Nov. 8, 2024. Since Sept.,11, 2001, the D.C. Air National Guard’s Aerospace Control Alert (ACA) mission has protected the skies above the National Capital Region 24/7, a permanent monument pays tribute to the Airmen responsible for it. Ceremony speakers included Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Interim Commanding General of the D.C. National Guard, and Mr. Jon M. Peterson, Chief Executive Officer of Peterson Companies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)