    Replenishment at sea [Image 2 of 2]

    Replenishment at sea

    UNITED STATES

    11.09.2024

    Photo by Ensign Ethan Cruz 

    USS Forrest Sherman

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman’s crew conducting a replenishment-at-sea with USNS John Lenthall (T-AO-189), November 9, 2024. Sherman is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing Group Sail. Group Sail is the first at-sea integrated phase training event during a routine deployment training cycle. It is designed to challenge the Gerald R. Ford CSG's ability use the capabilities of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 2, and an embarked Information Warfare team as a cohesive Strike Group to meet Navy and Joint Warfighting requirements that increases war-fighting capability and tactical proficiency across all domains.

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.11.2024 16:48
    Photo ID: 8747289
    VIRIN: 241109-N-RW376-1094
    Resolution: 2976x1984
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Replenishment at sea [Image 2 of 2], by ENS Ethan Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    &quot;Ring Off&quot; Ceremony at Sea
    Replenishment at sea

    #GRUSAIL#NAVY

