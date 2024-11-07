Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Quartermaster (QM) Jonathon Zitt, assigned to operations department onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG98), receives a ceremonial “ring off” before departing the Sherman,November 8, 2024. Sherman is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing Group Sail. Group Sail is the first at-sea integrated phase training event during a routine deployment training cycle. It is designed to challenge the Gerald R. Ford CSG's ability use the capabilities of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 2, and an embarked Information Warfare team as a cohesive Strike Group to meet Navy and Joint Warfighting requirements that increases war-fighting capability and tactical proficiency across all domains.