Fleet Week San Diego 2024: Marine Corps Cake Cutting

U.S Marine Corps Lt. Col. Anthony Parker with Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, passes cake to the youngest Marine during the 249th Marine Corps Birthday cake cutting ceremony at Fleet Week San Diego, San Diego, Nov. 10, 2024. FWSD is an opportunity for San Diego residents and tourists to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community relations events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of San Diego and the surrounding area. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)