    Fleet Week San Diego 2024: Marine Corps Cake Cutting [Image 3 of 6]

    Fleet Week San Diego 2024: Marine Corps Cake Cutting

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Brian Stippey 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force, participate in the 249th Marine Corps Birthday cake cutting ceremony at Fleet Week San Diego, San Diego, Nov. 10, 2024. FWSD is an opportunity for San Diego residents and tourists to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community relations events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of San Diego and the surrounding area. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2024
    Date Posted: 11.11.2024 12:23
    Photo ID: 8747141
    VIRIN: 241110-M-JE726-1041
    Resolution: 4848x5707
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Cake Cutting
    Marine Corps Birthday
    Fleet Week San Diego
    249th Birthday
    FWSD24

