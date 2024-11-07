Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th AAMDC commanding general speaks on comprehensive air and missile defense in Warsaw during Future Land Forces 2024 [Image 5 of 7]

    10th AAMDC commanding general speaks on comprehensive air and missile defense in Warsaw during Future Land Forces 2024

    WARSAW, POLAND

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Brig. Gen. Curtis King, commanding general of 10th AAMDC, delivers remarks during Future Land Forces 2024 on November 7 in Warsaw, Poland. This ‘Future Land Forces’ conference will brought together an authoritative speaker faculty with leading industry experts, programme managers, capability and requirements teams, front-line commanders, engineers and scientists to provide a forum for sharing common problems, networking and finding solutions to the problems land forces face now and in the future (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins)

    This work, 10th AAMDC commanding general speaks on comprehensive air and missile defense in Warsaw during Future Land Forces 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Alexander Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Poland
    StrongerTogether
    FLF
    ShieldofVictory
    FLF24

