10th AAMDC commanding general speaks on comprehensive air and missile defense in Warsaw during Future Land Forces 2024

Brig. Gen. Curtis King, commanding general of 10th AAMDC, delivers remarks during Future Land Forces 2024 on November 7 in Warsaw, Poland. This ‘Future Land Forces’ conference will brought together an authoritative speaker faculty with leading industry experts, programme managers, capability and requirements teams, front-line commanders, engineers and scientists to provide a forum for sharing common problems, networking and finding solutions to the problems land forces face now and in the future (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2024 06:00
|Photo ID:
|8746930
|VIRIN:
|241107-A-KX519-2233
|Resolution:
|9154x6103
|Size:
|49.26 MB
|Location:
|WARSAW, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
