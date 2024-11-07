10th AAMDC commanding general speaks on comprehensive air and missile defense in Warsaw during Future Land Forces 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A soldier from Poland observes Brig. Gen. Curtis King, commanding general of 10th AAMDC, during Future Land Forces 2024 on November 7 in Warsaw, Poland. This ‘Future Land Forces’ conference will brought together an authoritative speaker faculty with leading industry experts, programme managers, capability and requirements teams, front-line commanders, engineers and scientists to provide a forum for sharing common problems, networking and finding solutions to the problems land forces face now and in the future (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins)