15th MEU Celebrates Second 249th Birthday With Cake Cutting Ceremony Aboard USS Boxer

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Luis Rivera, a field radio operator assigned to Headquarters Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Oklahoma, plays the Marines Hymn during a cake cutting ceremony aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 10, 2024. The cake cutting ceremony was held on the second day of the 15th MEU’s 249th Marine Corps birthday celebrations as Boxer transited past the international dateline. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)
