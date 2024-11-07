15th MEU Celebrates Second 249th Birthday With Cake Cutting Ceremony Aboard USS Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sean Dynan, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and a native of Massachusetts, delivers remarks during a cake cutting ceremony aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 10, 2024. The cake cutting ceremony was held on the second day of the 15th MEU’s 249th Marine Corps birthday celebrations as Boxer transited past the international dateline. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)