    15th MEU Celebrates Second 249th Birthday With Cake Cutting Ceremony Aboard USS Boxer [Image 7 of 10]

    15th MEU Celebrates Second 249th Birthday With Cake Cutting Ceremony Aboard USS Boxer

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.10.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sean Dynan, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and a native of Massachusetts, delivers remarks during a cake cutting ceremony aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 10, 2024. The cake cutting ceremony was held on the second day of the 15th MEU’s 249th Marine Corps birthday celebrations as Boxer transited past the international dateline. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)

    This work, 15th MEU Celebrates Second 249th Birthday With Cake Cutting Ceremony Aboard USS Boxer [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

