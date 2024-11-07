Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines [Image 5 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emmanuel Mathews 

    Navy Region Southwest

    Fleet Week San Diego attendees explore U.S. Marine Corps static display on Broadway Pier during Fleet Week San Diego in San Diego, Nov. 10, 2024. Fleet Week San Diego is an opportunity for the San Diego residents and tourists to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During the event, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emmanuel D. Mathews)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2024
    Date Posted: 11.10.2024 23:54
    Photo ID: 8746801
    VIRIN: 241110-N-EY279-1044
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Emmanuel Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fleet Week San Diego 2024 MRE Cooking Challenge
    FWSD2024 OPEN TO PUBLIC
    FWSD2024 OPEN TO PUBLIC
    Marines interact with attendees at Fleet Week San Diego 2024
    Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines
    Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines
    Marines interact with attendees at Fleet Week San Diego 2024
    Navy Band Southwest performs at Fleet Week San Diego 2024
    Marines interact with attendees at Fleet Week San Diego 2024
    Marines interact with attendees at Fleet Week San Diego 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sailors
    Marines
    Broadway Pier
    FWSD2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download