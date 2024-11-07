Fleet Week San Diego 2024 MRE Cooking Challenge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Master-At-Arms 1st Class Heston Killip, assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron Three, poses with his family and judges after winning the meal ready to eat (MRE) cook-off on Broadway pier pavilion during Fleet Week San Diego in San Diego, Nov. 10, 2024. Fleet Week San Diego is an opportunity for the San Diego residents and tourists to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During the event, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emmanuel D. Mathews)